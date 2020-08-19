Canada’s annual inflation rate falls to 0.1% in July

Open this photo in gallery A woman wears a face mask as she shops at a department store in Montreal on Aug. 2, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago as gasoline prices were down nearly 15 per cent.

The annual inflation rate compared with a reading of 0.7 per cent in June.

The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.5 per cent for July, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

