Canadian inflation accelerated in October to its quickest pace in nearly 19 years, leaving households to pay sharply more for gasoline, new vehicles and meat products.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from 4.4 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. It was the seventh consecutive month that inflation has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Prices rose in all eight major components, led by a 10.1-per-cent annual gain in transportation costs, driven by a 42-per-cent increase at the gas pumps. Excluding energy, inflation rose 3.3 per cent. CPI rose 0.5 per cent between September and October, adjusted for seasonality.

The upturn in inflation – and its root causes – is perhaps the biggest topic of debate in economics today, piling pressure on central bankers and politicians. The Canadian numbers come a week after the U.S. reported annual inflation of 6.2 per cent, the highest since 1990.

Central banks, like the Bank of Canada, have recently said that higher inflation is proving more durable than they assumed several months ago, when they pointed to base effects and supply-chain disruptions as the primary drivers of price increases.

The inflation numbers could ratchet up pressure on the Bank of Canada to start raising its policy interest rate, which has remained at 0.25 per cent since early in the pandemic. The central bank has promised not to raise rates until the economy is operating at full potential and the labour market has fully healed – something it now expects to happen in the middle quarters of next year, setting up the possibility of a rate hike in April.

“We are not there yet, but we are getting closer,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem wrote in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times on Monday.

“We continue to believe slack remains in the economy and therefore considerable monetary stimulus is still required. But supply disruptions appear to be lasting longer than we thought, and energy price increases are adding to current inflation rates,” he wrote.

Indeed, energy prices were 26 per cent higher in October than a year earlier, Wednesday’s numbers show. While gasoline was a major contributor, natural gas also rose by 19 per cent.

A global shortage of semiconductor chips is weighing on vehicle production – and subsequently, supply. With little inventory at car dealerships, prices for passenger vehicles rose 6.1 per cent.

Grocery shoppers are also feeling the pinch. The price of meat products rose 10 per cent, with particularly steep increases for fresh or frozen beef (14 per cent) and bacon (20 per cent).

“Labour shortages that have slowed down production, ongoing supply chain challenges and rising prices for livestock feed continued to factor into higher prices for meat,” Statscan said.

The Bank of Canada expects CPI inflation to average 4.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of this year, and to average 3.4 per cent next year. Its latest projections, updated in late October, show inflation returning close to the bank’s 2-per-cent inflation target by late 2022.

Canadian bonds rallied after Wednesday’s release, with the yield on the 2-year government of Canada bond falling around 4 basis points in early morning trading. (Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions; a basis point is one one-hundredth of a per cent.) That suggests investors were expecting CPI to come in even higher than it did.

Bond markets are pricing in around four Bank of Canada rate hikes next year, which would put the bank well ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve in raising interest rates.

The three “core inflation” measures favoured by the Bank of Canada rose by an average of 2.7 per cent in October, unchanged from the previous month. These measures are designed to exclude some of the more volatile parts of the CPI.

The numbers prompted a quick response from Conservative politicians, who have made inflation one of their key issues for the upcoming parliament, which starts sitting next week.

“This skyrocketing inflation and cost of living crisis is impacting families from across Canada. Food is getting more expensive. Gas and home heating are costing more. And housing prices continue to reach new records,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said in a statement published Wednesday morning.

