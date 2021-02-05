 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Economy

Canada’s economy sees sharp job losses, spiking unemployment rate as lockdowns hit hard

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Canada’s job market is mired in a big winter slump.

The country lost 212,800 positions in January, following a drop of 52,700 in December, Statistics Canada said Friday. The January results were considerably worse than expected, with economists predicting a loss of 40,000 jobs. The unemployment rate rose to 9.4 per cent from the previous month’s 8.8 per cent.

All told, the number of employed Canadians is down by roughly 860,000 from February of 2020, and the labour market has recovered about 70 per cent of its pandemic job losses.

Friday’s results were heavily influenced by Ontario and Quebec, which combined for a loss of 251,400 positions last month. In late December, both provinces enacted new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, notably on non-essential retail operations.

Those efforts were clearly reflected in Friday’s report. Nationwide, part-time employment fell by 225,400 roles, with Ontario down 152,700 and Quebec by 92,500. Those provinces accounted for nearly all of the 167,600 positions lost in wholesale and retail trade. The country lost a further 75,000 positions in accommodation and food services.

The second wave is having an outsized impact on racialized Canadians. The unemployment rate among Southeast Asians aged 15 to 69 jumped to 20.1 per cent from December’s 12.5 per cent (unadjusted for seasonality). It also rose sharply for Black Canadians (16.4 per cent, from 10.9 per cent) and Latin Americans (16.6 per cent, from 12.1 per cent).

Once again, young Canadians are sustaining deep losses. Employment among those aged 15 to 24 dropped by 107,500 last month. Statscan noted that female youth employment was down 17.4 per cent from last February, the steepest drop for a major demographic group.

Outside of Ontario and Quebec, there were points of strength. Employment rose in seven provinces, paced by a gain of 20,800 in Alberta. The construction industry notched a healthy gain of 38,700 jobs, with health care and social assistance up 18,500. And full-time jobs managed to eke out a gain of 12,600. With the damage largely confined to part-timers, the total numbers of hours worked across the economy rose 0.9 per cent.

“Looking ahead, the good news is that cases are trending down across the country, and provinces are contemplating gradually lifting restrictions,” said Sri Thanabalasingam, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, in a note to investors. “Still, the emergence of more contagious variants of the virus, and hiccups in the rollout of the vaccine, suggest that the road to full recovery remains a long one.”

