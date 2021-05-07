Canada’s labour recovery sees setback as economy sheds 207,000 jobs in April amid pandemic’s third wave

Canada’s labour recovery suffered a setback in April as the third wave of COVID-19 and tighter restrictions led to another round of layoffs.

The economy lost a net 207,000 workers last month, undoing some of the 303,000 gain in March, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent. All told, Canada has recovered about 83 per cent of its pandemic job losses.

A reversal was widely expected for April, given rising infection rates that month and a slew of new restrictions. Employment fell by 153,000 in Ontario, where a stay-at-home order and other measures went into effect April 8. British Columbia, which implemented “circuit breaker” restrictions on March 30, lost 43,000 positions.

Once again, it was the usual industries that suffered most. Retail shed 84,000 jobs, hospitality lost 59,000 positions and culture and recreation fell by 26,000. Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 accounted for nearly half of the job losses in April.

“With tightened restrictions in response to the third wave still in place to begin May, and some parts of the country requiring even harsher measures, more job losses could show up in the next report,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note.

Still, analysts suspect the summer months will bring a wave of hiring, assuming the virus is brought under control and businesses are able to ramp up operations.

It appears many employers are planning for near-term staffing needs. As of late April, job postings on the hiring platform Indeed Canada were up 21 per cent compared to February, 2020. Labour demand is particularly strong in warehousing, construction, nursing and software development.

Separately, the U.S. disappointed on Friday as it reported a 266,000 gain in payroll employment, well short of the one million jobs that economists were expecting.

