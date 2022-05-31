Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, helped by business investment and household spending.

The result was down from an annualized rate of 6.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The growth for the first quarter came as the economy grew 0.7 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary reading for April indicates the economy grew 0.2 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised when it releases its official figure on June 30.

The reading on the economy comes ahead of the Bank of Canada interest rate announcement on Wednesday.

The central bank is expected by economists to raise its key interest rate target by half a percentage point to 1.5 per cent in an effort to slow inflation.

