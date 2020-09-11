Canada’s household debt burden sees record decline in second quarter

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Economy

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Canada’s household debt burden sees record decline in second quarter

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s household debt burden fell by a record-setting amount in the second quarter and hit its lowest point since 2010 as government transfers propped up income and borrowing cooled off.

The household debt load – more formally known as the ratio of credit market debt to disposable income – fell to 158.2 per cent from 175.4 per cent in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said Friday. In other words, Canadian households owe $1.58 for every dollar of after-tax income.

The debt burden is a closely watched metric for signs of financial distress. But despite economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and significantly lower borrowing rates, a handful of factors have led to a less imposing debt burden, at least for a short period.

Story continues below advertisement

For one, borrowing slowed considerably. Consumer credit grew by $900-million in the second quarter, down from $26-billion in the first quarter. Mortgage debt increased by $22.3-billion as housing markets heated up. However, there was a $21.5-billion decrease in nonmortgage and consumer credit, which includes credit-card debt and auto loans.

At the same time, Canadians have received ample income support from the government during the crisis. Government transfers to households have more than offset the loss of work income, resulting in a 10.8-per-cent increase in disposable income.

The plunge in the debt burden could prove fleeting, however. The Bank of Canada has signalled that its key lending rate (0.25 per cent) will remain low for years to support the recovery, which could fuel a debt binge. In particular, home-buying activity has heated up since the end of June. Government income supports will continue into 2021, but at slightly lower monthly payments.

Friday’s report showed the household debt-service ratio – principal and interest payments as a percentage of disposable income – declined to 12.4 per cent from 14.54 per cent. However, Statscan noted this only measures obligated payments, and thus excluded loan deferrals.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Thursday there were 760,000 deferred or skipped mortgage payments at chartered banks, totalling slightly more than $1-billion a month. Six-month mortgage deferrals approved in March are beginning to expire this month, adding a potential strain to household finances.

On the upside, many Canadians have bolstered their rainy-day funds. The rise in disposable income, combined with a 13.7-per-cent drop in household spending, has resulted in a savings rate of 28.2 per cent. In recent years, it plumbed the low single digits.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies