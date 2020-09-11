Canada’s household debt burden sees record decline in second quarter

Canada’s household debt burden fell by a record-setting amount in the second quarter and hit its lowest point since 2010 as government transfers propped up income and borrowing cooled off.
The household debt load – more formally known as the ratio of credit market debt to disposable income – fell to 158.2 per cent from 175.4 per cent in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said Friday. In other words, Canadian households owe $1.58 for every dollar of after-tax income.
The debt burden is a closely watched metric for signs of financial distress. But despite economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and significantly lower borrowing rates, a handful of factors have led to a less imposing debt burden, at least for a short period.
For one, borrowing slowed considerably. Consumer credit grew by $900-million in the second quarter, down from $26-billion in the first quarter. Mortgage debt increased by $22.3-billion as housing markets heated up. However, there was a $21.5-billion decrease in nonmortgage and consumer credit, which includes credit-card debt and auto loans.
At the same time, Canadians have received ample income support from the government during the crisis. Government transfers to households have more than offset the loss of work income, resulting in a 10.8-per-cent increase in disposable income.
The plunge in the debt burden could prove fleeting, however. The Bank of Canada has signalled that its key lending rate (0.25 per cent) will remain low for years to support the recovery, which could fuel a debt binge. In particular, home-buying activity has heated up since the end of June. Government income supports will continue into 2021, but at slightly lower monthly payments.
Friday’s report showed the household debt-service ratio – principal and interest payments as a percentage of disposable income – declined to 12.4 per cent from 14.54 per cent. However, Statscan noted this only measures obligated payments, and thus excluded loan deferrals.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Thursday there were 760,000 deferred or skipped mortgage payments at chartered banks, totalling slightly more than $1-billion a month. Six-month mortgage deferrals approved in March are beginning to expire this month, adding a potential strain to household finances.
On the upside, many Canadians have bolstered their rainy-day funds. The rise in disposable income, combined with a 13.7-per-cent drop in household spending, has resulted in a savings rate of 28.2 per cent. In recent years, it plumbed the low single digits.
