Canada’s inflation rate eases in December, capping weakest year for growth since 2009

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Economy

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s inflation rate eases in December, capping weakest year for growth since 2009

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian inflation eased in December on sharply lower prices of airline tickets and slowing growth of food costs, capping the weakest year for growth since 2009.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.7 per cent in December from a year earlier, down from 1-per-cent growth in November, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Excluding gasoline, CPI increased 1 per cent in December, slowing from 1.3 per cent the previous month.

On an average annual basis, CPI edged higher by 0.7 per cent in 2020, following a 1.9-per-cent climb in 2019. The deceleration, Statscan said, was “mostly attributable” to lower consumer spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic and various health restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Inflation will be a key economic theme for 2021, particularly as headline CPI accelerates above 2 per cent in the coming months – or the mid-point of the Bank of Canada’s target range – as most economists expect. However, that strengthening will be driven by base effects from when COVID-19 first struck and walloped everything from gasoline prices to hotel costs.

“As a result, the Bank of Canada will continue focusing on supporting the recovery until slack has been absorbed such that inflation is sustainably running at 2 per cent, something we don’t expect to see until 2023,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.

In December’s report, six of eight major components increased on a year-over-year basis, led by a 2-per-cent gain in recreation, education and reading. There was a notable 1.6-per-cent rise in shelter costs. In particular, the homeowners’ replacement cost index – which is tied to the price of new homes – rose 5.5 per cent, feeding into the overall gain.

“Historically low interest rates coupled with a shift in buyer preferences toward larger homes continued to fuel demand for single-family homes,” Statscan said. “The increase in demand combined with higher building material costs and low inventory of homes for sale in some markets contributed to higher prices for new housing.”

At the other end, CPI for clothing and footwear fell 3.4 per cent from a year ago, the weakest performance for a major component. Retail sales of apparel have been slammed by a pandemic that’s kept consumers largely housebound for the last 10 months.

Year over year, food prices rose 1.1 per cent in December, slowing from November’s 1.9 per cent. Statscan tied the weaker pace to favourable weather conditions in the U.S. and Mexico that increased supply of fresh fruit and vegetables, along with redirected supply from restaurants to retail outlets.

The transportation component edged down by 0.6 per cent. In particular, air transportation prices fell 14.5 per cent on lower demand, Statscan said. “The typical seasonal demand for air travel during the holiday season was significantly reduced in December.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gasoline prices increased 3.3 per cent from November, the first monthly increase since the summer, as major oil-producing countries cut output to lift crude prices. Still, gas prices were down 8.5 per cent from December, 2019.

The coming months will see a pick-up in inflation. Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, said a “surge” in energy costs will push year-over-year growth of headline CPI to around 2 per cent in March and 3 per cent in April.

“We already know that a spike in inflation is coming due to the sharp falls in prices during the first lockdown,” he wrote to clients.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies