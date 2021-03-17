Canada’s inflation rate edges higher, sets stage for jump in coming months

The Canadian inflation rate edged up to 1.1 per cent in February, coming in below analyst estimates while setting the stage for a jump in inflation in the coming months.
The biggest driver of consumer price index growth came from gasoline prices, which rose 6.5 per cent compared to January. This was offset by a slower growth in the price of services, which grew at 1.2 per cent in February compared to 1.9 per cent in January, as well as a steep drop in travel accommodation and clothing prices.
Economists expect inflation to pick up considerably in the coming months as current gasoline prices are compared to the rock-bottom prices last March and April.
“Due to the current strength of oil prices, the base effects from the sharp falls in oil prices this time last year, as well as the forthcoming rise in the carbon tax in April, energy inflation is set to surge this month and next, which will push headline inflation to as high as 3.5 per cent. Inflation should then drop sharply but is likely to remain at more than 2 per cent for most of the rest of the year,” Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist with Capital Economics, wrote in a note.
The core inflation measures favoured by the Bank of Canada remained largely unchanged, with an average of 1.7 per cent between the three measures. The central bank is expecting inflation to come close to 3 per cent in the coming months, before cooling down in the second half of the year. It does not expect inflation to sustainably return to its 2 per cent target before 2023.
One notable aspect of Wednesday’s report was housing costs. The index tied to the cost of new homes was up 7 per cent year-over-year, as low interest rates and demand for larger homes pushed new home prices higher.
“This is the largest yearly gain recorded since February 2007,” Statistics Canada said.
“In contrast, the Mortgage Interest Cost Index fell 5.4 per cent year over year in February, following a 4.3 per cent decrease in January, as more Canadians renewed or initiated mortgages at historically low interest rates,” StatsCan said.
The price for food purchased in stores rose 1.3 per cent year over year, led by a 5.9-per-cent increase in the price of fresh fruit. Restaurant prices, meanwhile, were up 2.9 per cent year over year.
On the flipside, travel accommodation was down 18 per cent year over year, while clothing prices dropped 7.1 per cent.
“While there is plenty of churning beneath the surface, the bigger picture remains intact for the inflation outlook from our perspective. Headline inflation is still right on track to hit nearly 3 per cent in the spring, but then fade back towards just above 2 per cent through the second half of the year,” wrote BMO Capital markets chief economist Douglas Porter in a note.
“The overall stability in core inflation reinforces the point that while there are serious risks to the outlook, the most likely outcome on the other side of this traumatic episode is for inflation to re-emerge still close to its 2 per cent trend.”
