Economy

Canada’s inflation rate jumps to 4.1%, fastest pace since 2003

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Canadian inflation surged in August at the quickest pace since 2003, fuelled by widespread price gains, including for shelter and services that reopened in the summer.

The consumer price index jumped 4.1 per cent in August from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, up from 3.7 per cent in July. For five consecutive months, the annual rate of inflation has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The Statscan report arrives just five days before a federal election that’s seen affordability emerge as a key theme on the campaign trail, with all major parties pitching ideas to rein in a variety of costs, including for housing, child care and wireless plans.

Prices rose in seven of eight major components in August, paced by an 8.7-per-cent climb in transportation costs. Excluding gasoline, annual inflation rose 3.2 per cent.

Statscan noted that higher inflation was partly due to comparisons with a year ago, when prices were tepid in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was apparent in the travel industry, which is drawing more consumer spending this summer. Airfares surged 34 per cent from a year ago, while hotel prices jumped 20 per cent.

Once again, the frenetic housing market played a role. The homeowners’ replacement cost index, which is tied to the price of new homes, rose 14.3 per cent in August, the largest annual increase since 1987. Atlantic Canada saw particularly steep hikes in rental costs, as well.

The Bank of Canada maintains that higher inflation will prove temporary, owing to base effects and disruptions to global supply chains. Rolling lockdowns, coupled with robust consumer demand, have made it tough for companies to source key materials and inputs. In addition, there is a logjam of goods to send around the world, driving up shipping costs. This has pressured profit margins, with many companies opting to pass higher costs onto consumers.

In August, supply shortages were mentioned on 624 investor calls by public companies or their analysts, according to a review of transcripts on financial data platform Sentieo Inc. Between 2005 and 2019, a monthly average of 58 calls referenced such challenges.

“The global supply disruptions I have talked about are leading to higher prices for motor vehicles and other goods,” Governor Tiff Macklem said last week in a speech. “We continue to expect that these factors pushing up inflation will be transitory, but their persistence and magnitude are uncertain and we will be monitoring them closely.”

The U.S. is beginning to see a slight easing of price gains. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported annual inflation of 5.3 per cent in August, down from 5.4 per cent in July.

Some aspects were noticeably different from the Canadian report, such as a pullback in U.S. hotel and airfare costs. “This reflects Canada’s reopening phase, which was at an earlier stage in August, relative to the U.S.,” economists at Desjardins Securities wrote in a client note.

Several analysts said Wednesday that Canadian inflation may be near its peak as reopening pressures and base effects fade. “Still, rising wage pressures, robust home prices, and firm energy costs all suggest that inflation is not about to quickly roll over,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter wrote in a report.

