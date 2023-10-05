Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in September as a measure of employment climbed to its highest level in six months, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index dipped to 53.1 from 53.5 in August. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 58.5, its highest since March from 54.8 in August, while the prices index was at 67.3, up from 66.7.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 54.2 from 56.8.