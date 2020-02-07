Canada’s job market blows past forecasts in January, unemployment rate falls

Canada’s labour market generated close to double the number of jobs as expected in January as companies ramped up hiring for full-time positions and in goods-producing industries.

Over the month, 34,500 positions were created, Statistics Canada said Friday in its Labour Force Survey, surpassing the consensus estimate of 17,500 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked lower to 5.5 per cent.

With January’s gain, the labour market has unwound the entirety of its losses since September. After a scorching start to 2019, the second half of the year was decidedly weaker. But over the past two months, more than 60,000 jobs have been created, suggesting recent economic weakness hasn’t dissuaded employers from adding to their payrolls.

“We always caution investors to take any individual Labour Force [Survey] reading with a grain of salt, but the continuation of job creation is putting some of that prior weakness further in the rearview mirror,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a client note.

Quebec was the strongest province in January, adding about 19,000 jobs. At the other end, Alberta lost a roughly similar number of positions, with much of the decline in part-time work.

Statscan noted that during its survey week, inclement weather affected the work hours of some 390,000 Canadians, with most of those affected in British Columbia.

Employment in goods-producing industries increased by close to 50,000 positions, with notable gains in manufacturing (20,500) and construction (15,800).

Average hourly wages for permanent employees rose by a robust 4.4 per cent from a year ago.

