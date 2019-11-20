Canada’s rental inflation near a three-decade high

Canada’s rental costs are increasing at the fastest pace in nearly three decades, a sign that rising private-sector investment in apartment construction is not easing affordability concerns.

Rent increased by 3.7 per cent nationwide in October from a year ago, the highest annual rate of change since 1991, according to Statistics Canada figures released Wednesday. Ontario set the pace with a 4.6-per-cent increase, while British Columbia and Quebec were close to the national average. Inflation for all items was 1.9 per cent, in line with expectations.

Canada’s rental market has been racked by affordability woes of late, particularly in its largest markets, as demand overwhelms new supply coming to market. In 2018, the vacancy rate for purpose-built units dropped to 2.4 per cent from 3 per cent the year before, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. The national housing agency cited higher levels of immigration as a key factor in rising demand.

Story continues below advertisement

As vacancies have dried up, rents have shot up in markets across the country. In Kelowna, B.C., the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment jumped 9.4 per cent in 2018 from a year earlier. In Victoria, B.C., and Peterborough, Ont., it climbed 7.6 per cent. And in Oshawa, it rose 6.1 per cent. (Data reflect the wider census metropolitan areas.)

Costs are particularly steep in the Toronto and Vancouver areas, where vacancy rates sit around 1 per cent. The average two-bedroom condo in the Toronto area runs about $2,400 a month, according to CMHC, with Metro Vancouver above $2,000.

Nearly 1.8 million tenant households spent more than 30 per cent of their pre-tax income on shelter, as of the last census, or above what the CMHC deems as “affordable.”

Given tight conditions, the private sector has started to embrace purpose-built construction at levels unseen in decades. The number of rental starts rose to nearly 50,000 units in 2018, nearly double the previous 10-year average.

However, a lot of recent rental construction is for luxury units, said David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA). In larger markets, he added, there’s a sizable contingent of households with ample money, but who are still priced out of home ownership -- and developers have taken notice.

“The market, left to its own devices, will build units for rich people," Mr. Macdonald said. "However, we also need a lot of new units for middle-class people that live and work in places like Toronto and Vancouver, but likely can’t afford the rent as it stands.”

Even with more construction, it might not be enough to satisfy demand given Canada’s population is set to continue climbing at historically high rates. A prime example is Metro Toronto, where about 8,000 purpose-built rental units are currently under construction, but whose population has increased by roughly 150,000 over the past year.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still under-building [in Toronto],” Shaun Hildebrand, president of research firm Urbanation, told The Globe in July. “Even though we’re seeing the level of development ramp up, it’s coming off of a depressed level, right? So the numbers all look very exaggerated.”

Mr. Hildebrand said three times as much rental construction is needed to satisfy Toronto’s demand.

In Ontario, rental costs are accelerating despite rent-control rules that cover most of the market and tie annual rent hikes to provincial inflation. However, once a unit is vacated, landlords can set rental prices wherever they wish.