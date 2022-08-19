Statistics Canada says retail sales increased 1.1 per cent to $63.1 billion in June, boosted by higher sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Higher prices helped lift sales at gasoline stations 3.9 per cent for the month even as sales at gasoline stations in volume terms fell 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.8 per cent in June, boosted by a 2.9 per cent gain at new car dealers.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.2 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales gained 0.2 per cent in June.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for July suggests retail sales for that month fell 2.0 per cent, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.