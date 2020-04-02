 Skip to main content
Economy

Canada’s trade deficit narrowed to $983-million in February

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Containers are stacked at the Port of Montreal on March 1, 2019.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada reports the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $983 million in February compared with $1.7 billion in January.

The change came as Canada’s exports rose because of higher exports of aircraft, while imports fell in part to lower crude oil imports.

Economists on average had expected a deficit of $1.87 billion for February, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Exports rose 0.5 per cent to $48.3 billion in February as eight of the 11 sectors moved higher, while in volume terms, exports increased 2.7 per cent.

Exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts rose 18.5 per cent, boosted by aircraft which rose 46.8 per cent to hit their highest level in five years due to an increase in private jet exports. Excluding aircraft, total exports fell 0.3 per cent.

Imports fell 0.8 per cent to $49.3 billion, the lowest level in the past two years as seven of the 11 sectors tracked moved lower, while imports in volume terms fell 1.2 per cent.

Imports of energy products fell 16.0 per cent, with lower crude oil shipments from the U.S. the largest contributor to the decline.

