Canada’s apartment vacancy rate falls to lowest since 2002

Canada’s rental apartment vacancy rate declined for the third consecutive year, to 2.2 per cent in 2019, as the number of new tenant households outpaces new units coming to market.

The national vacancy rate for purpose-built apartments is now the lowest it’s been since 2002, according to an annual survey from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. After including row housing, the vacancy rate for all purpose-built units is 2.3 per cent, the lowest since 2008.

The rental market is even tighter for condos, with the vacancy rate declining to 1 per cent in 2019 from 1.4 per cent the year before, CMHC said.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s results highlight the extent to which Canada is struggling to build new rental housing as the country undergoes a record-setting population boom.

“Low vacancy rates in major centres over the past year underline the need for increased rental supply to ensure people in Canada have access to affordable housing,” CMHC said in a release.

In the Toronto area, the apartment vacancy rate increased to 1.5 per cent from 1.1 per cent, while condo vacancies remained below 1 per cent. The average two-bedroom apartment increased 6.5 per cent to $1,562 a month.

In the Vancouver area, the apartment vacancy rate increased to 1.1 per cent from 1 per cent, and the condo vacancy rate remained at 0.3 per cent. The average two-bedroom apartment increased 6 per cent to $1,748 a month.

Given how tight the rental market has become, developers are starting to embrace rental construction again. In 2019, more than 53,000 rental units were completed across the country. That marked the first time since 1992 that rental completions outpaced those of condos.

However, in both the Toronto and Vancouver markets, condo completions are still considerably higher than for purpose-built apartments, and the condo segment plays an increasingly bigger role in housing the cities’ residents.

CMHC on Wednesday noted the number of condos in long-term rental in the Vancouver area increased by more than 11,000 units (18.9 per cent) last year. The proportion of condos being rented was 28 per cent in 2019, from 24.5 per cent in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Condos are considerably more expensive for tenants, as well. In the Vancouver area, the average condo rented for $1,893 a month last year, while in the Toronto area it was $2,307.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.