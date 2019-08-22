 Skip to main content

Canada's wholesale sales up 0.6 per cent in June

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales climbed 0.6 per cent to $64.1 billion in June following a drop of 1.9 per cent in May.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent for June, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were up in four of seven subsectors, representing 54 per cent of total wholesale sales.

The miscellaneous subsector posted the largest increase in June in dollar terms as it rose 3.5 per cent to $8.2 billion.

Sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 1.5 per cent to $13.9 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector increased 1.3 per cent to $12.1 billion.

Wholesale sales increased 0.6 per cent in volume terms.

