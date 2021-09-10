Canada’s economy added 90,200 jobs in August, marking third consecutive month of gains

Canada posted its third consecutive month of job creation with an expected bump from the summer reopening.
The country added 90,200 jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 7.1 per cent from July’s 7.5 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. Analysts were expecting a gain of 66,800 jobs. Canada has recovered about 95 per cent of its pandemic employment losses, leaving a deficit of roughly 156,000 positions.
Job creation was driven largely by full-time work in the private sector, while accommodation and food services was a standout industry, climbing 75,000 positions as Ontario rebounded. Self-employment remains a weak spot, however. August marked the fifth consecutive month with little change in self-employment, which is down 222,000 from when the health crisis started.
The reopening process has been a bumpy ride for some businesses, which say they’re struggling to fill openings as potential workers remain on COVID-19 income supports.
In August, public companies mentioned labour shortages in 315 calls with investors, according to a review of transcripts on financial data platform Sentieo Inc. Between 2005 and the start of the pandemic, a monthly average of 17 calls mentioned such challenges.
“We are hearing from some businesses that the process of finding and hiring workers is proving complicated and time-consuming,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday in a speech. “And for some companies, this has made it hard for them to keep up with the rebound in demand. We have all seen help wanted signs at restaurants and stores.”
Labour advocates say higher wages and better working conditions would go a long way to alleviating any staffing shortages. Thus far, however, it appears that wage growth is subdued. The average hourly wage of $29.23 was up 5.2 per cent from two years ago, after adjusting for compositional changes to the labour force over the pandemic.
