Economy

Hiring jumps to prepandemic levels as Canada’s September job creation blows past forecasts

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Canada’s labour market got a massive boost in September, taking employment back to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy.

The country added 157,000 positions last month, building on a gain of 90,000 in August, Statistics Canada said Friday. Hiring was considerably stronger than the 60,000 positions that economists were expecting. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9 per cent from 7.1 per cent.

In September, around 19.13 million Canadians were employed – the same as in February, 2020, marking a significant milestone in the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Still, it’s perhaps too early to claim a full recovery. The employment rate of 60.9 per cent is down 0.9 percentage points. At today’s population, another 272,000 jobs are needed to close the gap.

“There’s still a ways to go to fully heal the labour market,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

The September hiring was largely driven by full-time work in service industries, with ample gains in both the public and private sectors. The hospitality industry, which has struggled to find workers in the summer reopening, managed to lose around 27,000 last month.

Employment is back to prepandemic levels in the public and private sectors. The laggard is self-employment, which is down 241,000 people from when the health crisis started.

More to come

