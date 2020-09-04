Canada adds 246,000 jobs in August; pace of hiring slows as reopening shifts to new phase

Canada added 246,000 jobs in August, a weaker pace than the previous two months as hiring shifts into a new phase.

The unemployment rate declined to 10.2 per cent from July’s 10.9 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. With August’s gains, the labour market has now recovered roughly 64 per cent of three million positions that were lost between February and April, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread shutdowns to slow virus transmission.

Recovering the remaining ground – about 1.1 million positions – should be challenging. There are now fewer COVID-19 restrictions to unwind, some businesses have permanently closed and others are struggling with less customer demand – all factors that could weigh on hiring.

“With provincial reopening plans having largely gone as far as they will go before a vaccine is available, we will be entering a new phase of the recovery where the path higher for employment is slower and potentially uneven,” Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a client note.

Friday’s report pertained to labour conditions between Aug. 9 and 15, meaning it accounted for further easing in Ontario, the country’s largest labour market. On July 31, the City of Toronto and nearby Peel Region moved into the third stage of the province’s reopening plan, which allowed for the resumption of indoor dining and fitness classes, among other activities.

Employment in Ontario increased by 142,000 in August, with the gains almost entirely in full-time work. The Toronto area saw employment jump by 121,000.

