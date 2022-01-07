The Canadian economy continued to churn out jobs in December, but that’s likely the end of a seven-month hiring streak as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 wallops the labour market.

The country added a net 55,000 positions in December, following a gain of 153,700 jobs in November, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.9 per cent from 6 per cent. Over the year, the tally of working Canadians jumped around 885,000 – a record annual gain that highlighted the economy’s rebound from the depths of recession.

This year, however, is off to a wobbly start. The Omicron variant has led to soaring rates of infection and work absences. Parents are again coping with virtual schooling in many areas. And the Ontario and Quebec governments have shuttered several close-contact industries.

Moreover, Statscan’s job report reflected work conditions between Dec. 5 and 11, offering a dated snapshot of the economy. The next report should be much weaker.

