Economy adds surprise 290,000 jobs in May; unemployment rate at record level

Canada added 290,000 jobs in May after two months of brutal layoffs, a surprise turn for the job market as provinces have only recently begun to ease lockdown restrictions.

Despite the gain, the unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, the highest since comparable data became available in 1976, as more people started seeking jobs.

“The surprisingly positive readings on employment paint a more optimistic picture of the early part of the recovery, but there's still a long road back,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a note to clients.

About three-quarters of May’s increase was in full-time positions, while the good-producing sector (5-per-cent gain) snapped back more forcefully than services (1-per-cent gain).

In turn, men saw stronger employment growth (206,000) than women (84,000). Statistics Canada noted that among parents, women registered fewer job gains than men and were more likely to lose hours.

The total number of hours worked in all industries climbed 6.3 per cent in May, following a plunge of nearly 28 per cent between February and April. There were sizable increases in construction (19 per cent), wholesale and retail trade (11 per cent) and manufacturing (10.9 per cent).

Quebec accounted for nearly 80 per cent of May’s employment increase as it saw a net gain of 231,000 workers. The province allowed the construction industry to return in mid-April and other restrictions began to ease outside the Montreal area in early May.

Ontario was the only province where employment declined last month, although losses were less severe than in March and April. The first stage of the province’s reopening plan took effect after the Victoria Day weekend.

Going into Friday’s job report, it was widely assumed that Canada would experience another month of layoffs. The median estimate from economists was for employment to decline by 500,000 in May, following April’s loss of nearly two million and March’s drop of about one million.

This was partially the result of timing. Statistics Canada surveyed households on their work status between May 10 and 16. By then, many reopening stages had yet to take effect.

Instead, Friday’s results surprised by showing that employers are already adding to payroll.

As Canada enters its summer months, there are mounting signs of economic activity picking up. Hiring site Indeed Canada has seen a recent uptick in new job postings. Consumer spending, while lower than a year ago, has improved in recent weeks, according to Royal Bank of Canada transaction data. And home and auto sales have perked up, as has business sentiment.

Still, it’s shaping up to be a long recovery in the job market. Many companies are reopening to weaker sales and larger debt obligations, making it difficult to staff at prepandemic levels.

Only 13 per cent of small business owners are planning to add to full-time staff in the next three months, compared to 37 per cent who are planning to cut back, according to recent survey results from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

