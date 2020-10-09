 Skip to main content
Economy

Canadian jobs growth accelerates in September but risks from second wave of COVID-19 loom

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
The Canadian economy added 378,000 jobs in September, a result that greatly exceeded expectations.

The unemployment rate declined to 9 per cent from August’s 10.2 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. With September’s gain, roughly 76 per cent of three million positions lost during the COVID-19 pandemic have been recovered, leaving a hole of about 720,000 positions.

Going into Friday’s report, the median estimate from economists was for a gain of 150,000 positions.

Most of September’s job creation came from full-time work, which rose by 334,000. Accommodation and food services (72,000), education services (68,000) and manufacturing (68,000) were standout industries. Ontario led the provinces with a gain of 168,000 positions, largely driven by progress in the Toronto area.

“Back-to-school translated into back-to-work for many Canadians in September,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note to clients. However, he cautioned: “The country is now faced with new virus cases clearly trending in the wrong direction, threatening to upend the labour market recovery.”

Indeed, the Canadian job market finds itself in a vulnerable position. Provincial reopenings have largely passed and parts of the country are now grappling with a second wave of the virus, which in some cases has led to tighter restrictions. Workers in many industries – such as aviation, restaurants and hotels – could be unemployed for months to come.

Much of Quebec is now under a partial lockdown, while B.C. and Ontario have imposed new restrictions on some service industries. As such, the next labour report may show slowing growth.

One encouraging sign is that many employers want help. New job listings on Indeed Canada were unchanged from last year for a second consecutive week, having clawed back from significant declines earlier in the pandemic.

“We’re seeing improvement across a wide range of the economy, outside of the really pandemic-vulnerable sectors,” said Brendon Bernard, Indeed Canada’s economist.

The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
