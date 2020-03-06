 Skip to main content

Economy

Register
AdChoices

Canadian economy generates more jobs than forecast but virus impact looms

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

During February, 30,300 positions were created, handily beating the consensus estimate of 11,000 jobs added, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Darryl James/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian economy added more than 30,000 jobs during February as the labour market continues a run of strength that could be threatened by the coronavirus outbreak.

During the month, 30,300 positions were created, handily beating the consensus estimate of 11,000 jobs added, Statistics Canada said Friday in its Labour Force Survey. The unemployment rate ticked higher, to 5.6 per cent, but remains near historic lows.

The entirety of February’s gain was in full-time work from private-sector employers. Wholesale and retail trade (22,600 jobs created) and manufacturing (16,000) were standout sectors, while Quebec added the largest number of jobs (20,000) by province and saw its jobless rate tumble to 4.5 per cent, the lowest since comparable data became available in 1976.

Story continues below advertisement

Strong hiring and wage growth “are encouraging, but the real test will come in the next few months as the effects of the coronavirus outbreak are felt,” said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.

Statscan’s survey was conducted between Feb. 9 and 15. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to more countries, and the number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen. Virus fears have roiled markets, disrupted business operations and forced central banks – including the Bank of Canada – to cut interest rates to support a vulnerable economy.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz warned of labour disruptions on Thursday. In a speech, he said the economy’s resilience could be “seriously tested” by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Consumer and business confidence could be set back for a longer period of time, causing economic growth to slow more persistently,” Mr. Poloz said. “This could include longer-term layoffs, for example. At this point, we simply do not know.”

Scores of companies have responded to COVID-19 by getting some or all of their employees to work from home. In February, there were 110 transcripts from public companies that mentioned remote work, according to financial data platform Sentieo. Prior to then, a typical month would see three conference calls mention such arrangements.

Canadian companies including SNC-Lavalin Inc., WSP Global Inc. and Stantec Inc. have all asked some employees to work from home, transcripts show.

But for many industries, remote work is not an option. Canada’s tourism sector, for instance, is set for a rude awakening this year as travellers stay home and conferences get cancelled. Chinese tourist spending in Canada could plunge by one-third this year, resulting in a $550-million hit to the economy, the Conference Board of Canada estimates.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Poloz also pointed to weaker commodity prices and their ability to transfer “international shocks to the Canadian economy.” Oil prices have tumbled this year due to weaker demand, and a prolonged slump could weigh on company investments and hiring plans.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies