 Skip to main content

Economy Canadian economy grows 0.2 per cent in May as manufacturing rebounds

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian economy grows 0.2 per cent in May as manufacturing rebounds

Kelsey Johnson
OTTAWA
Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in May, the third increase in as many months, thanks to a rebound in manufacturing, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an increase of 0.1 per cent in May following a larger-than-expected increase of 0.3 per cent in April. Overall, 13 of the 20 industrial sectors monitored expanded in May, the national statistical agency said.

Durable manufacturing rose by 2.3 per cent, more than offsetting the 1.7 per cent drop seen in April. Meanwhile, the transportation equipment manufacturing subsector saw a growth of 5.7 per cent after motor vehicle production returned to normal levels some temporary plant shutdowns in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s construction industry also saw gains in May, rising 0.9 per cent and recording its fourth jump in five months. Residential construction posted its strongest growth in more than a year, rising by 2.2 per cent as construction of double, row and other multi-unit dwelling expanded. However, contractions were felt within the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industries, dropping by of 0.8 per cent following a gain of 5.5 per cent in April, thanks in large part to a decline in extractions from the oil sands.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter