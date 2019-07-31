Canadian economy grows 0.2 per cent in May as manufacturing rebounds

Canada’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in May, the third increase in as many months, thanks to a rebound in manufacturing, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an increase of 0.1 per cent in May following a larger-than-expected increase of 0.3 per cent in April. Overall, 13 of the 20 industrial sectors monitored expanded in May, the national statistical agency said.

Durable manufacturing rose by 2.3 per cent, more than offsetting the 1.7 per cent drop seen in April. Meanwhile, the transportation equipment manufacturing subsector saw a growth of 5.7 per cent after motor vehicle production returned to normal levels some temporary plant shutdowns in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s construction industry also saw gains in May, rising 0.9 per cent and recording its fourth jump in five months. Residential construction posted its strongest growth in more than a year, rising by 2.2 per cent as construction of double, row and other multi-unit dwelling expanded. However, contractions were felt within the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industries, dropping by of 0.8 per cent following a gain of 5.5 per cent in April, thanks in large part to a decline in extractions from the oil sands.