The Canadian economy rebounded smartly in the third quarter as consumers unleashed a torrent of savings in hard-hit service industries, although the gains were flattered by a downward revision to the previous quarter and a new variant of COVID-19 threatens to quell momentum.

Real gross domestic product rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, or a 5.4-per-cent annual rate, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. While that handily beat expectations on Bay Street, the second quarter was revised to an annualized 3.2-per-cent contraction from a 1.1-per-cent drop.

A flash estimate for October suggests real GDP jumped 0.8 per cent that month, accelerating from a marginal 0.1-per-cent gain in September as activity ramped up in manufacturing, which has been slammed by a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The outlook is rife with uncertainty. For one, flooding and mudslides in B.C. have damaged critical infrastructure and exacerbated supply-chain disruptions. And the new Omicron variant is a significant unknown, particularly if it proves more transmissible or resistant to vaccines – details of which won’t be known for several more days or weeks. Concerns over Omicron have already rattled markets and many countries, including Canada, have tightened their borders.

“A summer lull in COVID worries brought Canadians out to party, and their spending spree was fun while it lasted, but we’re facing new concerns about whether a more vaccine-resistant variant could set back the timetable for further growth,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

Indeed, the third quarter (July through September) was marked by a surge in consumer spending, driving most of the economic growth. Household expenditures rose 4.2 per cent last quarter, or almost 18 per cent in annualized terms. Blowout gains were widespread in service industries, including recreation and culture (26.1 per cent), food and accommodation (29 per cent), personal grooming (35.8 per cent) and air travel (156 per cent).

Compensation of employees rose 2.9 per cent in the third quarter, the largest increase since 2000, excluding a large uptick a year ago. Statscan noted that almost half of the overall increase in wages was seen in the hospitality industry, which includes restaurants and hotels.

Following a slump in the second quarter, exports jumped 1.9 per cent in the third, driven higher by crude oil shipments. Imports fell 0.6 per cent on less intake of pharmaceuticals and toys.

Supply-chain issues were apparent in Tuesday’s report. Consumer spending on durable goods fell 1.4 per cent in the third quarter. “Higher prices, resulting partly from supply chain disruptions, constrained demand and spending,” Statscan said.

Residential and business investments also slumped last quarter. New construction fell the most since 2009, while ownership transfer costs were hampered by cooler resale activity.

In nominal terms (before accounting for inflation), the economic expansion is on a tear. Bank of Montreal projects nominal GDP will jump by 12 per cent or more this year, delivering a “huge boost to government revenues, incomes and earnings,” chief economist Doug Porter wrote Tuesday. That would be the largest annual gain in nominal GDP since the early 1980s.

The Bank of Canada has signalled that it could start raising its key interest rate – now at a record low of 0.25 per cent – as soon as April, 2022. Annual inflation is running at an 18-year high, though the bank expects a return to nearly 2 per cent by late next year.

Omicron is a risk to the economic outlook. While much is unknown of the variant, U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned it could worsen supply-chain disruptions that have contributed to higher inflation.

“The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation,” Mr. Powell said in written testimony ahead of an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee.

“Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions.”

