Canada’s economic growth beat forecasts in fourth quarter, January advance expected

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Construction continues on the Vancouver House project in Vancouver on Jan. 5, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 9.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday, with real GDP expected to climb 0.5 per cent in January.

December’s real GDP edged up 0.1 per cent, it’s eight consecutive increase, but missed analyst expectations of a 0.3 per cent gain. The quarterly gain, which followed record fluctuations in the two previous quarters, was ahead of expectations of 7.5 per cent.

“There are a lot of moving parts here but overall I would say this is generally better than expected,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

“This early read on January, if it’s even close to correct, is very good news,” he added. “It suggests that economy is dealing with this second set of restrictions much better than I think most expected.”

Canada’s most populous provinces tightened restrictions in December and January amid a harsh second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower after the data at 1.2661 to the greenback, or 78.98 U.S. cents, easing back from a rally the previous day.

The Canadian economy posted its largest annual drop on record in 2020, down 5.4 per cent on the year, StatsCan said. Economic activity in December remained about 3.0 per cent below February pre-pandemic levels.

