 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Economy

Register
AdChoices

Canadian exports gain in December as energy sales rise on rebounding crude prices

Mark Rendell
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rail cars wait for pickup in Winnipeg on March 23, 2014.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Canadian exports of goods rose 1.5 per cent in December led by an increase in energy sales as oil prices rebounded.

At the same time, merchandise imports fell 2.3 per cent, bringing the country’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world to $1.7-billion, the narrowest since June, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

Canadian exports have been steadily increasing since April but remain below prepandemic levels. The rise in oil prices – which finished the year just under US$50 a barrel for benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude – helped boost energy exports 10.2 per cent in December to $7.5-billion. However, energy sales are still down year-over-year, with crude-oil exports in December $1.9-billion lower than in December, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

“With oil prices rising further to start 2021, expect more of the same next month. That still leaves energy exports down nearly 24 per cent year-over-year, but at least they’re headed higher in the near term,” Benjamin Reitzes, director of Canadian rates for BMO Capital Markets, wrote in note to clients.

All told, Canada exported $47.3-billion worth of goods in December, with six of 11 product categories showing an increase. Exports of aerospace and transportation goods as well as lumber and building materials saw notable increases. Lumber prices surged into the end of 2020 thanks to unseasonably strong new-home construction activity in the United States.

The 2.3-per-cent drop in merchandise imports was driven by an 8-per-cent decline in imports of consumer goods. Imports regained their prepandemic levels by October, but have since declined in November and December.

“The persistent decline in imports since November is a signal of weak domestic demand,” wrote Toronto Dominion Bank economist Omar Abdelrahman in a note to clients.

Mr. Abdelrahman also warned that the strength in the headline export and trade deficit numbers “masks underlying weaknesses and softening momentum” in the Canadian economy and that “the near-term outlook for the first quarter of 2021 continues to rest on shaky grounds.”

Canada’s exports of services declined 1.9 per cent in December to $9.2-billion, while imports of services was down 0.8 per cent to $9.4-billion. Service-sector trade remains well below pre-pandemic levels, largely due to ongoing travel restrictions.

“On an annual basis, exports of services declined 18.0 per cent to $114.3-billion in 2020, the lowest level since 2015,” Statistic Canada noted.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies