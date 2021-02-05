Canadian exports gain in December as energy sales rise on rebounding crude prices

Canadian exports of goods rose 1.5 per cent in December led by an increase in energy sales as oil prices rebounded.
At the same time, merchandise imports fell 2.3 per cent, bringing the country’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world to $1.7-billion, the narrowest since June, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.
Canadian exports have been steadily increasing since April but remain below prepandemic levels. The rise in oil prices – which finished the year just under US$50 a barrel for benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude – helped boost energy exports 10.2 per cent in December to $7.5-billion. However, energy sales are still down year-over-year, with crude-oil exports in December $1.9-billion lower than in December, 2019.
“With oil prices rising further to start 2021, expect more of the same next month. That still leaves energy exports down nearly 24 per cent year-over-year, but at least they’re headed higher in the near term,” Benjamin Reitzes, director of Canadian rates for BMO Capital Markets, wrote in note to clients.
All told, Canada exported $47.3-billion worth of goods in December, with six of 11 product categories showing an increase. Exports of aerospace and transportation goods as well as lumber and building materials saw notable increases. Lumber prices surged into the end of 2020 thanks to unseasonably strong new-home construction activity in the United States.
The 2.3-per-cent drop in merchandise imports was driven by an 8-per-cent decline in imports of consumer goods. Imports regained their prepandemic levels by October, but have since declined in November and December.
“The persistent decline in imports since November is a signal of weak domestic demand,” wrote Toronto Dominion Bank economist Omar Abdelrahman in a note to clients.
Mr. Abdelrahman also warned that the strength in the headline export and trade deficit numbers “masks underlying weaknesses and softening momentum” in the Canadian economy and that “the near-term outlook for the first quarter of 2021 continues to rest on shaky grounds.”
Canada’s exports of services declined 1.9 per cent in December to $9.2-billion, while imports of services was down 0.8 per cent to $9.4-billion. Service-sector trade remains well below pre-pandemic levels, largely due to ongoing travel restrictions.
“On an annual basis, exports of services declined 18.0 per cent to $114.3-billion in 2020, the lowest level since 2015,” Statistic Canada noted.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.