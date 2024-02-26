Canadian factory sales most likely rose 0.4 per cent in January from December, largely due to increases in the transportation equipment as well as machinery subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 69.1 per cent. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 0.6 per cent in January from December, largely reflecting a notable decline in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

This estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.5 per cent. The average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 75.8 per cent.