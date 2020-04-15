 Skip to main content
Economy

Canadian GDP contracts 9% in March as pandemic upends economy

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
The Canadian economy plunged by 9 per cent in March as COVID-19 started to upend business operations, with even uglier results expected in April.

In an estimate, Statistics Canada on Wednesday said the decline in gross domestic product for March would be the largest one-month contraction in records dating back to 1961. For the entire first quarter, GDP would decline by 2.6 per cent.

Under normal circumstances, Statscan would release its March GDP figures in May. However, given the economic devastation wrought by the novel coronavirus, Canada’s national statistical agency moved to release a timelier estimate of activity. Statscan stressed the estimates will change once more data is used in the full report released in May.

Story continues below advertisement

“Economic disruptions have been both deep and widespread in the month of March,” Statscan said, noting that industries such as travel and tourism, restaurants, accommodation and retailing have taken major hits. It said, however, that activity in the health sector, food distribution and online retailing has been expanding.

“Given that social distancing and government mandated shutdowns were really only being heavily utilized during the second half of the month, data on April are almost surely to reveal a further decline in economic activity,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a client note.

To date, very little economic data for March have been published. However, last week’s Labour Force Survey provided an early indication of the swift downturn resulting from COVID-19, with roughly 1 million people losing their jobs last month, and worse numbers expected for April.

In a separate report, the Conference Board of Canada on Wednesday forecast steep economic declines in all provinces in 2020, with Alberta faring the worst with a real GDP decline of 5.8 per cent.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Read most recent letters to the editor.

