Canadian economy grows 3% in July; August advance seen moderating

Open this photo in gallery People are seen at the Richmond Centre shopping mall in Richmond, B.C., on July 20, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew by three per cent in July, matching the agency’s preliminary estimate.

The result compared with growth of 6.5 per cent in June.

Economists on average had also expected growth of three per cent for July, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The statistic agency’s report notes that all 20 industrial sectors it tracks posted increases in July, with agriculture, utilities, finance, insurance and real estate sectors recouping losses suffered since the start the pandemic.

Statistics Canada says the economy is still running about six per cent below its output level in February.

The agency also says growth likely continued in August albeit at a slower pace as it provided a preliminary estimate of a one per cent climb in GDP for the month.

