Statistics Canada reported manufacturing sales rose 0.4 per cent to $72.8-billion in September, as higher prices helped sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector move higher.

The agency says sales were up in 10 of 21 subsectors, as the petroleum and coal products group gained 6.3 per cent, the wood subsector rose 2.9 per cent and the machinery group added 1.3 per cent. The gains were partially offset by a 1.8 per cent drop in sales of chemicals and a 2.6 per cent decline in motor vehicle parts.

Total manufacturing sales in constant dollars fell 0.6 per cent in September, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.4 per cent to $83.1-billion in September.

The increase came as wholesale sales were higher in four of the seven subsectors, led by a 2.2 per cent increase in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and a 1.6 per cent gain for the food, beverage and tobacco subsector.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.5 per cent in September.

Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade earlier this year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for monthly and annual analysis.