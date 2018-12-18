Canadian manufacturing drops unexpectedly in October

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.1 per cent in October to $58.2 billion, a weaker report than economists expected.
The decline came as sales in the wood product and primary metal industries fell, offset in part by higher sales in the food and machinery industries.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Overall, sales were down in seven of 21 the industries tracked, representing 40.5 per cent of the manufacturing sector.
Sales of durable goods fell 0.9 per cent to $30.0 billion, while sales of non-durable goods rose 0.7 per cent to $28.3 billion.
In constant dollar terms, sales increased 0.2 per cent, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.
