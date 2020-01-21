 Skip to main content

Economy

Canadian factory sales drop 0.6 per cent in November

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A man uses a grinder on steel stairs at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Canadian manufacturing sales fell more than expected in November as sales in the primary metal, chemical and food industries moved lower, offset in part by gains in the transportation and fabricated metal industries.

Statistics Canada says the value of manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent to $57.0 billion in November, its third consecutive monthly decrease.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.2 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries, representing 55.0 per cent of total manufacturing sales.

Non-durable goods fell 1.3 per cent to $27.0 billion, while sales of durable goods were unchanged.

Canadian manufacturing sales volume fell 0.8 per cent.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment

