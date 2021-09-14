 Skip to main content
// //

Economy

Canadian manufacturing sales fall 1.5% in July as wood products see drop

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A GM worker uses human assistance automation to weld vehicle doors at an assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on March 19.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.5 per cent in July to $59.6-billion as a drop in wood products helped lead the way down.

The drop followed a 3.6 per cent increase in June.

Sales in July were down in 12 of 21 industries as the wood product group fell 21.8 per cent.

Sales of aerospace product and parts lost 19.0 per cent, while the miscellaneous category dropped 12.1 per cent.

Motor vehicle sales rose 13.5 per cent, while primary metal sales gained 3.9 per cent and motor vehicle parts climbed 7.6 per cent higher.

Statistics Canada says overall sales in constant dollars fell 1.7 per cent in July, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

