Economy

Canadian manufacturing sales fall 2.1% in April as semiconductor chip shortage hurts auto industry

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent to $57.1-billion in April as the auto industry was hurt by a continued shortage of semiconductor chips that prompted companies to halt or slow production.

The agency says transportation equipment sales fell 23.6 per cent to $6.4-billion as motor vehicle sales fell 36.5 per cent to $2.3-billion in April, the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020.

Sales in the motor vehicle parts industry fell 19.0 per cent to $1.9-billion.

However, manufacturing sales excluding the transportation equipment industry rose 1.5 per cent in April.

Machinery sales rose 14.6 per cent to a record $3.7-billion in April, while wood product sales also rose 6.5 per cent to a record $4.9-billion for the month.

Statistics Canada says sales in constant dollars fell 3.3 per cent in April, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

