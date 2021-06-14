Canadian manufacturing sales fall 2.1% in April as semiconductor chip shortage hurts auto industry

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent to $57.1-billion in April as the auto industry was hurt by a continued shortage of semiconductor chips that prompted companies to halt or slow production.
The agency says transportation equipment sales fell 23.6 per cent to $6.4-billion as motor vehicle sales fell 36.5 per cent to $2.3-billion in April, the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020.
Sales in the motor vehicle parts industry fell 19.0 per cent to $1.9-billion.
However, manufacturing sales excluding the transportation equipment industry rose 1.5 per cent in April.
Machinery sales rose 14.6 per cent to a record $3.7-billion in April, while wood product sales also rose 6.5 per cent to a record $4.9-billion for the month.
Statistics Canada says sales in constant dollars fell 3.3 per cent in April, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.
