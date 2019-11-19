 Skip to main content

Economy

Register
AdChoices

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent in September

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent in September to $57.4 billion, weighed down by a drop in the petroleum and coal product and the motor vehicle parts industries.

The federal agency says the move lower followed a 0.8 per cent increase in August.

Economists had expected a decline of 0.6 per cent for September, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says sales were down in 10 of 21 industries, representing 62.2 per cent of the Canadian manufacturing sector.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 1.9 per cent, while motor vehicle parts sales fell 4.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the machinery industry increased 5.5 per cent and motor vehicle sales rose 2.9 per cent to offset some of the overall decline.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter