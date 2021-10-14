 Skip to main content
Economy

Canadian manufacturing sales rose 0.5% in August, boosted by gains in petroleum and coal sector

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

GM workers use human assistance automation on vehicle doors at an assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on March 19.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.5 per cent to $60.3-billion in August, helped by gains in the petroleum and coal sector and higher chemical sales.

The overall increase followed a decline of 1.2 per cent in July.

The increase came as petroleum and coal product sales climbed 7.3 per cent to $6.6-billion in August to reach their highest level since May 2019.

Chemical sales rose 6.3 per cent to a record high of $5.4-billion.

Meanwhile, the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips hurt the motor vehicle sector which saw sales fall 8.7 per cent to $3.0-billion in August and wood product sales dropped 17.1 per cent to $3.3-billion mostly due to lower softwood lumber prices.

Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollar terms rose 0.6 per cent in August, indicating a higher sales volume.

