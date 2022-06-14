Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.7 per cent to $72.3 billion in April, helped higher by gains in the petroleum and coal product, motor vehicle, and primary metal sectors.

The agency says higher prices helped sales of petroleum and coal products gain 3.7 per cent to reach a new record high at $10.1 billion in April.

Sales of motor vehicles rose 8.2 per cent to $4.5 billion in April, while primary metal sales gained 4.1 per cent at $6.2 billion.

Meanwhile, wood product sales fell 6.0 per cent to $4.5 billion as prices moved lower. Wood product sales in constant dollars lost 1.3 per cent.

Sales of paper products dropped 7.9 per cent to $2.5 billion in April.

Overall sales in constant dollars rose 0.9 per cent in April, indicating that both prices and volume sold contributed to increase for the month.

