Canada’s retail sales contracted a little less than expected in January as lower goods prices and lower sales of motor vehicle and parts weighed down on the number, data showed on Friday.

Retail sales dropped by 0.3 per cent in January from a healthy 0.9 per cent jump in December which was led by holiday season sales, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 per cent drop in retail sales.

A preliminary estimate of February’s sales figure showed that the sales were likely to increase by 0.1 per cent, but this data is sourced only from half of the total respondents the Statscan usually surveys, it said.

In volume terms, however, sales were up 0.2 per cent in January.