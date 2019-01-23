Canadian retail sales fall 0.9 per cent in November

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.9 per cent to $50.4 billion in November.
Economists had expected a drop of 0.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Statistics Canada says the move lower came as sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped.
Excluding these two subsectors, retail sales increased 0.2 per cent.
Overall, sales were down in six of 11 subsectors, representing 75 per cent of retail trade.
Retail sales in volume terms fell 0.4 per cent.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.