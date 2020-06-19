Canadian retail sales plunged 26.4 per cent in April as pandemic lockdowns cost sector billions

Open this photo in gallery A note taped to the front door of a closed shop in Toronto is seen in an April 28 2020, file photo. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Retail sales in Canada plunged 26.4 per cent in April with strict lockdowns in place, although that’s likely to be the low point for consumption with reopening under way.

Since physical distancing requirements were enacted in mid-March, consumer spending has plummeted by 33.6 per cent, wiping out billions in sales, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The statistical agency noted that roughly one-third of retailers closed in April, with an average shutdown length of eight business days, based on company feedback.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales were down in all subsectors in April, with especially large drops at motor vehicle and parts dealers (44.3 per cent), food and beverage stores (12.7 per cent) and gas stations (32.2 per cent), which was partially a reflection of weak oil prices.

But with provinces reopening, May is poised for a rebound. Statscan estimates that retail sales jumped by 19.1 per cent last month, cautioning the figure will likely change.

For weeks now, high-frequency data have shown that economic activity is reviving as restrictions ease. Canadians are getting out of their houses more, by foot and car, and for recreational and retail purposes, according to mobility data from Apple Inc and Google Inc.

Most importantly, people are spending more. A Bank of Nova Scotia report published Thursday shows consumer spending has improved substantially into June, across all provinces. Similar reports from Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank also show rebounds.

Even restaurants are faring better. Reservations through OpenTable are still down substantially from a year ago, but are strengthening in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

This week marked a milestone as a slim majority (51 per cent) of small businesses said they were now fully open, a drastic improvement since the height of lockdown measures in April, according to survey results from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

In the coming months, the eight-week extension of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit – which pays out $2,000 every four weeks to workers affected by COVID-19 – should keep a floor under demand.

Story continues below advertisement

“[CERB] has paid out far more than we expected and household income was probably broadly unchanged in the second quarter,” Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, said in a recent report. “Together with the confirmation [Tuesday] that the program will be extended by two months, this raises the chance of a stronger recovery than we forecast.”

There are encouraging signs out of the U.S., as well. Earlier this week, the U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales surged by roughly 18 per cent in May from April, or much better than expected.

The coming months will not be without hardship. Among companies that are fully open, only 30 per cent have seen sales return to normal, CFIB said Wednesday. Economists have warned of a second wave of business closures as companies reopen to strict health restrictions, weaker sales and larger debt obligations that make operations untenable.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.