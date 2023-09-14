Statistics Canada says wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, grew 0.2 per cent to $81.3-billion in July.

The agency says the increase came as the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and the building material and supplies subsector drove the overall increase.

Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories sales rose 3.9 per cent to $14.1-billion in July, helped by a 4.2 per cent increase in the motor vehicle industry group.

The building material and supplies subsector climbed 2.7 per cent higher at $12.0-billion in July, while the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell 2.2 per cent to $17.4-billion.

In constant dollar terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.2 per cent in July.

Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade earlier this year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for proper monthly and annual analysis.