Statistics Canada says wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons as well as oilseeds and grains fell 1.4 per cent to $80.9-billion in April.

The agency says the drop was mainly led by the miscellaneous and the food, beverage and tobacco product subsectors as sales fell in four of the seven categories it tracks.

Sales in the miscellaneous subsector fell 8.8 per cent to $10.4-billion in April, while the food, beverage and tobacco product subsector moved down 2.0 per cent to $14.8-billion.

The motor vehicle, parts and accessories subsector rose 3.2 per cent to $12.7-billion.

Constant dollar sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons as well as oilseeds and grains, fell 1.4 per cent in April.

Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector in the wholesale trade universe earlier this year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for proper monthly and annual analysis.