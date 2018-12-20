Canadian wholesale sales rose 1 per cent in October: Statscan

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.0 per cent to $63.8 billion in October.
The increase more than offset a 0.7 per cent decline in September.
Economists had expected a gain of 0.4 per cent for October, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The increase came as sales rose in four of the seven subsectors tracked, representing about 68 per cent of total wholesale sales.
Statistics Canada says the machinery, equipment and supplies, and the personal and household goods subsectors contributed the most to the gains, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector posted the largest decline.
In volume terms, wholesale sales increased 0.9 per cent.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.