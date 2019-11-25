 Skip to main content

Economy

Canadian wholesale trade increased 1 per cent in August

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Rolls of coiled coated steel sit at a Stelco facility in Hamilton on June 29, 2018.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says wholesale trade rose 1.0 per cent to $65.1 billion in September, boosted by gains in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

The move higher reversed a drop of 1.2 per cent in August.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector reported the largest increase in dollar terms in September as sales rose 4.4 per cent to $13.9 billion.

Sales in the personal and household goods subsector rose 1.0 per cent to $9.6 billion in September.

Wholesale sales increased 0.9 per cent in volume terms.

