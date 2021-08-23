 Skip to main content
// //

Economy

Canadians paid down record amount of nonmortgage debt in first year of COVID-19 pandemic: Statscan

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A consumer pays with a credit card at a store in Montreal, on July 6, 2010.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says households paid down a record amount of nonmortgage debt in the first year of the pandemic as mortgage debt climbed by even more.

The agency says from the onset of the pandemic to January 2021 that nonmortgage debt fell by $20.6-billion, including a $16.6-billion drop in credit card debt.

The decrease came as mortgage debt rose by a record $99.6-billion over the same period.

Statistics Canada says households were carrying about $2.5-trillion in outstanding debt one year into the pandemic, approximately two-thirds of which was mortgage debt.

The outstanding balance carried on credit cards fell to $74-billion in January 2021 from $90.6-billion just prior to the pandemic in February 2020.

The agency says in the two decades prior to the pandemic, the outstanding balance carried on credit cards had risen on average by 20.7 per cent per year.

