Capital spending set to hit record, but private sector lags

Capital spending in Canada is expected to hit a record in 2020 that is entirely driven by construction activity, but that shows ongoing weakness from private-sector companies.

Non-residential capital expenditures are expected to climb 2.8 per cent to $275.5-billion, Statistics Canada said Thursday, based on a survey of 25,000 organizations from the public and private sectors. That followed growth of 1.7 per cent in 2019 and 9.8 per cent in 2018. Spending on construction will rise 4.5 per cent to $178.6-billion, while expenditures on machinery and equipment will edge lower by 0.2 per cent.

If those plans come to fruition, total spending would surpass a nominal high set in 2014, before resource companies slashed investments following the commodity-price crash.

Most of this year’s increase would come from a $6-billion bump from the public sector. Indeed, two recently tabled provincial budgets point to a ramp-up in capital spending by governments. Nova Scotia, for instance, could see capital spending top $1-billion in its coming fiscal year, with considerably higher investments aimed at schools and roads.

Transportation and warehousing was a standout sector, with spending set to grow 9.3 per cent to $44.3-billion, supported by anticipated gains in transit and ground passenger transportation.

“Healthy public sector spending can be a good thing, particularly if, as appears to be the case, it is on productivity enhancing measures such as improved transportation infrastructure,” said Brian DePratto, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, in a research note.

However, the private sector is set for a tepid increase of 0.9 per cent, which outside of the oil-price crash, is the weakest growth of the past decade. Total spending of $177.6-billion would lower than it was in 2013, even before accounting for inflation.

Statscan’s survey was conducted between September, 2019, and January. During that time, the U.S. ratified North America’s new trade deal, easing a concern that had weighed on business sentiment. However, the survey period may not have overlapped with widespread knowledge of the new coronavirus, and certainly not with its rise to near pandemic status.

“Such a modest outlook even ahead of the latest economic headwinds provide yet another sign that we’re likely in for a challenging year when it comes to economic growth,” said Mr. DePratto.

