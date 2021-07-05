Companies see capacity constraints as business outlook brightens, Bank of Canada survey says

Canadian companies expect an increase in capacity pressures and labour shortages as the economic outlook brightens and firms look to bring on additional employees to meet a surge in demand for products and services.
More than 60 per cent of respondents to the Bank of Canada’s quarterly Business Outlook Survey, published Monday, said they would have “some difficulty” or “significant difficulty” meeting an unexpected increase in demand or sales. The respondents pointed to difficulty finding skilled labour as well as supply chain disruptions that have made it harder to source both raw materials and finished goods.
“Although the share of firms with labour shortages remains low, many businesses reported that the intensity of labour shortages has increased from extremely low levels 12 months ago. These results on labour shortages and labour shortage intensity suggest that slack remains in labour markets but is being absorbed,” the central bank said.
These constraints are appearing alongside a continued improvement in business sentiment, with “all but a few firms [feeling] the uncertainty related to the pandemic is behind them,” the bank said. The survey of 100 companies was conducted in May, while the most recent round of pandemic-related restrictions was still largely in place across the country.
The proportion of firms reporting an improvement in future sales indicators, such as orders and sales inquiries, is at a record high. “Indeed, no firms reported signs of a deterioration in demand,” the bank said.
That optimism is translating into hiring and investing plans. Employment intentions are at a record high with “most businesses across all regions and sectors” planning to bring on additional workers. Likewise, many companies plan to increase capital investments; almost a quarter of respondents said they are planning to resume or catch up on investment plans that were paused during the pandemic.
The combination of growing demand and capacity constraints is feeding into inflation expectations. Forty-nine per cent of respondents expect labour costs to grow faster over the next 12 months compared to the previous year, with competition for skilled labour and rising cost of living potentially driving up wages.
Prices for other inputs are also expected to grow faster over the next 12 months than in the past year, “because of ongoing upward pressure from higher commodity prices (e.g., for energy, lumber and food) and rising shipping and freight fees,” the bank said. Some firms expect stronger demand will allow them to pass these additional costs along to customers.
At the same time, the majority of companies expect the pace of price increases to moderate over the medium term.
“When asked about price setting beyond the next 12 months, more than half of businesses indicated they expect to raise their selling prices at a pace similar to that before the pandemic. This is consistent with firms anticipating that many of the cost pressures driving their output prices higher will be temporary,” the bank said.
Overall inflation expectations remain elevated, with around one-third of respondents expecting Consumer Price Index inflation to be above the bank’s 1 to 3 per cent target range over the next two years. That compares to 51 per cent of respondents who expect inflation to stay within the 1 to 3 per cent range.
“Most of these inflationary pressures are viewed as temporary but persisting until at least the end of 2021. A few businesses linked their expectations for higher inflation to ongoing increases in house prices,” the bank said.