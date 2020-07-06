Consumer, business confidence slumps as COVID-19 casts cloud of uncertainty, BoC surveys find

The Bank of Canada’s quarterly sentiment surveys show a sharp drop in both business and consumer confidence, as the COVID-19 pandemic casts a cloud of uncertainty and caution over both workers and their employers.

The central bank said the two surveys, conducted from mid-May to early June as lockdown restrictions were beginning to ease, suggest a “substantial widening in economic slack,” as expectations for employment, business investment and household spending sank to historic lows.

“Overall, consumers are cautious because of the risk of contracting the virus as well as the economic impact of the pandemic and related containment measures,” the bank said. “Consumers have changed their behaviour; they reported shopping less often, cancelling or postponing major purchases and lowering their spending compared with before the pandemic.”

This consumer caution is translating into sharply lower sales expectations and investment plans among businesses, as they expect the pandemic’s impact on jobs, wages and spending patterns to remain a drag on demand even as the economy increasingly re-opens.

“Firms reported that, while capacity could resume quickly as the economy reopens and containment measures are lifted, the recovery in demand is expected to be more gradual. Across the response categories, businesses commonly referred to elevated uncertainty regarding future demand,” the bank said.

The bank’s Business Outlook Survey indicator, a composite gauge of the survey’s component questions on sales, investment, hiring plans and inflation, dropped to its lowest reading since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and Great Recession.

“Forward-looking sales indicators have collapsed,” the bank said. “Businesses in most regions and sectors intend to significantly cut their investment spending. Hiring plans are muted ... Reports of capacity pressures and labour shortages have fallen significantly.”

Nevertheless, the bank noted, many businesses anticipate a rapid recovery relative to typical deep recessions. About 40 per cent said they expect sales and employment levels to return to pre-COVID levels in the next 12 months, while another 15 per cent expect to have “mostly” recovered.

The bank’s consumer survey showed deep concerns about the labour market, with the probability of losing a job in the next 12 months at its highest level in the survey’s history. The Bank of Canada only started publishing the consumer survey in January, but it has conducting the survey and tracking the data since late 2014.

Consumers’ expectations for wage growth also fell, but their plans for spending even more quickly, the bank said. “This suggests that consumers generally became more cautious,” it said.

“Consumers’ responses indicate that they are cautious about engaging in activities involving in-person interactions. They are also careful about their spending, which has shifted in composition,” the report said.

“Households expect to concentrate their spending on essential goods and services and to reduce spending on durables (cars, home appliances, furniture) and activities involving person-to-person contact (restaurants, cinema, travel and transportation) until the situation normalizes. Another sign of caution is that many respondents expect their work to return to normal sooner than their spending and social habits. This points to some excess supply and disinflationary pressures.”

