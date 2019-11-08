 Skip to main content

Economy

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
economy

Consumer insolvencies are accelerating, with near 20% bump in September

Matt Lundy Economics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Consumer insolvencies jumped nearly 20 per cent in September from a year ago, according to federal data released Friday, suggesting financial strain is rising at the household level.

In total, there were close to 12,000 consumer insolvencies filed across the country in September, compared with about 10,000 a year earlier, the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy said. Insolvencies are comprised of both bankruptcies and proposals – the latter being an offer to pay back a percentage of money owed, extend the payment timeline, or both.

The September figures are not a one-off increase in insolvencies, but part of a sustained pick-up that suggests Canadians are struggling to adapt to an era of slightly higher interest rates.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the 12-month period ending in September, there were more than 133,000 consumer insolvencies filed, or 8.5 per cent greater than the previous 12-month period. That easily outpaces population growth.

In percentage terms, the largest increases over the past year have been in Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario.

Rising insolvencies stand in contrast to a labour market that, broadly speaking, has experienced a surge of hiring over the past year along with stronger wage gains.

There are, however, pockets of weakness appearing in household finances. The household debt-service ratio – or the percentage of disposable income that goes toward debt payments – has risen to a record 14.9 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. For two consecutive quarters, the interest portion of debt servicing has exceeded that of capital repayments.

Moreover, the household savings rate now stands at 1.7 per cent, close to the lowest it’s been in six decades.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter